Digital transformation of the agricultural sector underway

The project of the digital transformation of the agricultural sector is being implemented by the consortium Neuropublic – OTE – Skarmoutsos. The budget of the project amounts to 33.7 million euros.

This project provides for the creation of a technology platform and related infrastructure to support the modernization of the agricultural sector by providing personalized environmental data and updates on open crop plots leveraging modern information and communication technology.

This platform will essentially be the central pillar for the implementation of digital transformation policies in the agricultural sector.

The main parts of the platform will connect producers, organizations, research institutions, local government and others involved with the land and the production process in order to create relationships of cooperation and mutual benefit.

The project is financed by the Recovery Fund.