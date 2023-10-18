Representatives of 12 large German companies visit the Elefsis port

Representatives of 12 large German companies from the shipping and shipbuilding industry visited the Elefsis port and expressed their interest in the contribution of the commercial Port of Elefsis to the supply chain, as well as in the actions of the Elefsis Port Authority.

The representatives of the German companies visited Elefsis as part of the program of actions organized in Piraeus by the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry for issues of cooperation between Greece and Germany in the shipping industry, in collaboration with the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Navigator Shipping Consulting Ltd., following the initiative of the Federal Ministry for Economics Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK).

The members of the German business delegation were welcomed at the central commercial Port of Elefsis by the Managing Director, Apostolos Kamarinakis, in the presence of executives of the Organization.

In his speech, Kamarinakis presented in detail the commercial activity of the Port of Elefsis for serving bulk carriers, domestic and international ships, stressing the importance and advantages of the port infrastructure in the field of combined freight transport, due to its central geographical position near Piraeus, the proximity to the main road network and the Thriasio field where the country’s largest logistics park is being built, as well as the planned connection with the train.