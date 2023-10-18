Mytilineos: In the ESG Leaders of the MSCI index

Myitlineos Energy & Metals joins the global elite of companies with high performance in terms of Sustainable Development, achieving an excellent performance of “AA” for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) index.

This significant achievement came just one year after Mytilineos was included in the MSCI index for the first time, which, according to the company, demonstrates the already high level of Sustainable Development practices it applies.

Along with this distinction, as well as entering the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Emerging Markets at the end of 2022, Mytilineos is now among the leading companies leading ESG practices on a global scale. Mytilineos’ global leadership in sustainability is confirmed through its presence in the top 10% of companies in its sector and in other internationally recognized ESG Raters such as: Sustainalytics, ISS Quality Score, S&P Global, Refinitiv, FTSE, EcoVadis, ESG Book, Bloomberg & Ideal Ratings.

According to MSCI’s ESG assessment report, the company’s performance upgrade is mainly due to:

a) In Mytilineos’ Occupational Health & Safety management practices: To mitigate the relevant risks, the company has set central accident reduction targets that cover both direct and indirect employees, while it has a certified Health & Safety management system in accordance with the ISO 45001 standard in almost all its production units.

b) In corporate governance practices: It has an independent board majority and fully independent key committees, which can support the supervision of financial information and remuneration policies, strengthening management supervision.

c) Specializing in “green” projects: The company’s construction sectors and part of the electricity production activities focus on the construction of sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy projects, while also setting new targets for increasing clean technology investments (e.g. expansion of solar and wind energy production).