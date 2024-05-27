Mytilineos condemns EU policies affecting sustainabilit

Mytilineos’ CEO, Evangelos Mytilineos, condemned European policies affecting the sustainability of the industry, speaking at the 14th State of the Union 2024 Conference organized by the European University Institute in Florence.

Mytilineos commented that energy costs are much higher in Europe, creating an uneven playing field.

“There is no doubt that the outgoing Commission was as ‘green’ as it could be. I think the ‘green’ transition was number 1 on the list at first, but now I don’t know if the ‘green’ transition is on the list at all. (…) We must combine the ‘green’ transition, the phasing out of carbon emissions with a healthy industry because that is how we will move forward,” he noted.

Mytilineos emphasized that the climate problem is global and not purely an EU problem.

He explained that European diplomacy must be used, so that other countries can follow the EU example, if we really want to lay the foundations for a sustainable future for all.

Mytilineos spoke at the panel “Climate change green transition” along with Kurt Vandenberghe, Director-General of the Directorate-General for Climate Action of the European Commission and Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation.

The president of the European Investment Bank, Nadia Calviño, delivered a message.

The conference was attended by prominent personalities such as the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and former Prime Minister of Italy, Enrico Letta.