Tourism: Air France launches direct flights from Paris to Kalamata

Air France has added direct flights from Paris to Kalamata in its program for this summer, reflecting the high interest of French travelers in the southwestern Peloponnese.

The flights will start on July 6 and are scheduled for every Saturday.

On the occasion of the launch of the new route of the French national carrier, an event dedicated to the Peloponnese and in particular Messinia as an ideal destination for sustainable tourism development was organized at the Greek embassy in Paris.

The event took place on May 22 under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) and the Embassy of Greece in France, with the support of TEMES – Costa Navarino.

Representatives of the two French airlines (Air France and Transavia), the most important French travel agents, journalists from the country’s largest media, bloggers, artists, as well as the popular Greek journalist and presenter Nikos Aliagas participated.

During the event, the cultural heritage of the southwestern Peloponnese, the gastronomy of the region and the variety of tourist experiences it offers in combination with the high-level facilities of the Costa Navarino hotel complex, which make it a pioneer throughout Europe, were presented in detail.

The Greek ambassador to France, Dimitris Zevelakis, delivered a greeting, while the head of GNTO in France, Amy Anagnostopoulou, praised Air France’s decision to start direct flights to Kalamata and noted the added value that innovative investments bring to our country’s tourism product of Costa Navarino.