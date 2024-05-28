OTE: Discussions with a new prospective buyer in Romania

The management of OTE continues its attempt to sell its 100% subsidiary in Romania, Telekom Romania Mobile (TKRM), having contacts with a new buyer.

This is West Network Invest S.R.L., a joint-stock scheme majority owned by Digi Romania S.A. (Digi) and with minority shareholder Clever Media group. Digi belongs to the DIGI Communications Group, a leading telecommunications company with a presence in Romania, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium.

It is noted that the minority shareholder of West Network Invest, Clever Media (a media group in Romania) is controlled by Adrian Tomșa, as is the Quantum Projects Group, which was OTE’s previous interlocutor for the acquisition of TKRM.

Meanwhile, Digi is the largest fixed-line company in Romania and third in mobile, so buying Telekom Romania Mobile will strengthen its share in mobile.

Memorandum of cooperation between OTE and West Network Invest

OTE and West Network Invest, as announced yesterday, have signed a memorandum of cooperation and are in the process of submitting an application for approval to the competent Romanian authorities. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary procedures and approvals, including the completion of necessary controls, regulatory approvals and signing of the transaction documents.

In the first quarter of 2024 (OTE’s most recent financial data), TKRM’s total revenue was 66.2 million euros (OTE Group’s total revenue stood at 877.6 million), down 4.1% compared to corresponding period of 2023.