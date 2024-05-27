Airports: 12.2% increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter

Passenger traffic rose 12.2% and aircraft traffic 6.4% at all Greek airports in the first four months of 2024, according to data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

More specifically, the increase of 12.2% concerns the 39 airports of the country (24 CAA, 14 FRAPORT GREECE, AIA).

The total number of passengers in the period January – April 2024 reached 12,586,931, compared to 11,223,043 passengers in the corresponding period January – April 2023.

The CAA airport with the most passengers in April

Out of the 24 airports managed by CAA, “Nikos Kazantzakis” airport in Heraklion, Crete, showed the largest number of passengers in April 2024, recording an increase in domestic passenger arrivals by (+)13.7% compared to April 2023.

In April 2024, the arrivals of domestic passengers in Heraklion were 69,628, while last year in April there were 61,240 passengers. In total domestic and international passengers (departures and arrivals), Heraklion airport handled 487,303 passengers in April this year, compared to 468,324 passengers last year.

Regarding the number of aircraft movements (domestic and international aircraft arrivals and departures), there was an increase of 6.4% compared to the corresponding between January and April of 2023.

Moreover, in the first quarter of 2024 there were 108,623 flights, compared to 102,079 flights in the first quarter of 2023.