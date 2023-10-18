Greek shipping and its contribution to global economy

Greek shipping can help the global economy in three practical ways, Nikos Vettas, general director of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), said in a discussion organized by Navigator Shipping Consultants, in the context of the 22nd Navigator 2023 – The Shipping Decision Makers Forum “Master the Change”.

Vettas said that the first is the export of services at a global level, the second is the integration of technology and the third is the creation of jobs in the country.

He said that the world is going through a period of rapid change and that it is important to have specialized knowledge about how the sectors are interconnected and what the priorities are.

More specifically, Vettas focused on the trends that exist in the global economy, the possible challenges and their impact on the role of shipping, as well as the slowdown in the growth of Europe’s economies, the geopolitical challenges and the use of new technologies. He also referred to the domestic economy and the role that shipping plays in it, based on past and current surveys. Finally, he referred to the dynamics of the Greek economy in relation to the current developments, as well as the opportunities that exist in the coming years, but also the conditions to boost growth in the medium term.

Danae Bezantakou, CEO of Navigator Shipping Consultants, welcomed the participants stressing that “the whole world is facing challenges and dilemmas, and so is shipping. Therefore, for the first time, the presence of the three major Greek Think Tanks and the exchange of views is very important and will certainly have a lot to offer.”

The future challenges for Greece were mentioned by Dr. Fay Makantasi, Director of Research at the research organization diaNEOsis. In addition to the economic challenges and the necessary reforms that need to be made to modernize the country, she pointed out that two important challenges are climate change and demographics.