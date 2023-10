Greece’s largest cities, Athens and Thessaloniki, changed mayors in the repeat local elections held on Sunday.

Voting took place in the country’s regions and municipalities where no single party candidate – or coalition of candidates – managed to surpass the required 43% threshold of votes.

In Athens, incumbent Kostas Bakoyannis (44.04%) lost to Haris Doukas (55.96%).

In Thessaloniki, Stelios Angeloudis led with 67,33% against the incumbent Konstantinos Zervas (32.67%).