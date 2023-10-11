First online platform for services to sailors

The ministries of Shipping & Island Policy and Digital Governance announced the first online platform dedicated to sailors.

More specifically, the two ministries’ political leadership met to discuss works and steps to be taken to enhance the digitization of bureaucratic processes relating to Greek shipping and the industry’s workers.

Sailors can now log into https://mynaftilia.live.gov.gr and select any of the four services currently offered: issuance of seaman’s service booklet, seafarer census registration services, authentication of maritime service on Greek-flagged ships, and registration of sea service on foreign-flagged ships that are registered with the Seamen’s Pension Fund (NAT).