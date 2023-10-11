ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ: Δείτε live εικόνα από τη Γάζα (βίντεο)
Logo Image

First online platform for services to sailors

English

First online platform for services to sailors

Konstantinos Tsakalidis / SOOC

Sailors can select any of the four services currently offered

The ministries of Shipping & Island Policy and Digital Governance announced the first online platform dedicated to sailors.

More specifically, the two ministries’ political leadership met to discuss works and steps to be taken to enhance the digitization of bureaucratic processes relating to Greek shipping and the industry’s workers.

Sailors can now log into https://mynaftilia.live.gov.gr and select any of the four services currently offered: issuance of seaman’s service booklet, seafarer census registration services, authentication of maritime service on Greek-flagged ships, and registration of sea service on foreign-flagged ships that are registered with the Seamen’s Pension Fund (NAT).

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube