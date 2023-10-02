Criminal prosecutions and fines for money laundering

Hundreds of taxpayers and businesses have been caught for money laundering and are already facing serious fines and criminal prosecutions.

The financial staff of the government is intensifying its actions to limit tax evasion in order to put a brake on tax evaders who hurt the state and the consistent taxpayers. After all, the shadow economy is an open wound for the revenues of the state budget and, by extension, for the public interest, which is why the controls of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) are being intensified in order to limit money laundering, but at the same time tax evasion.

More specifically, according to the data of the AADE, between January and July 2023, the tax control mechanism found 745 cases, of which 262 concern confirmed tax evasion, which will also be checked for money laundering, while the remaining 483 concern debts to the State which need thorough control.