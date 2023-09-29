Barbaris (Safe Bulkers): Improvement in Chinese industry – We share common values

Safe Bulkers’ ties to China, the progress made at the Asian giant and the impressive post-pandemic relaunch of Chinese business and economic activity dominated the speech of its president Dr. Loukas Barbaris, at the “Naftemporiki” and CGTN conference entitled “Wind in the Sails: New Opportunities for Europe and China.”

“If we have to talk about China I can talk forever. I am the president of Safe Bulkers and we have started our own cooperation 20-25 years ago placing orders in Chinese shipyards, we have an exchange with the Cosco group, we are building ships (…) we have installed about 30 scrubbers, we have also opened factories in China,” he said.

Barbaris was speaking on the panel “A sea of opportunities for fruitful synergies.”

“We managed to have the best cooperation, we have become friends with all the people there, we have always received a warm welcome whenever we go there,” he added.

“We share common values and have developed a very good relationship,” emphasized the president of Safe Bulkers, expressing his thanks to the Chinese Embassy for the support it offered to the company during the pandemic, as well as “Naftemporiki” which gave the opportunity for the two nations to come closer by organizing the conference.