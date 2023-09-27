SEV: 7+1 “requests” to the prime minister

The challenges faced by private entrepreneurship such as the existence of well-paid jobs, the training of the workforce to acquire high-level skills, the possibilities for further attracting investment, but also the challenges arising from the inflationary pressures dominated the meeting of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with members of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).

More specifically, SEV highlighted the changes required for

-business growth

-modernization of the labor market

-domestic value-added investments

-international competitiveness of businesses in the green transition

-talent development

-industrial development

-the best functioning of the state

-structural measures to combat bureaucracy.

On his part, the prime minister underlined: “The government is determined to continue the reform effort to improve the business environment and the international competitiveness of the Greek economy, with an emphasis on further reducing non-salary costs, expanding the tax base and increasing electronic transactions, accelerating the delivery of Justice, implementing strict controls, strengthening competition and increasing incomes.”