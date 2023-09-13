Infrastructure Ministry: The three key elements of its planning

With a special provision voted today in the Parliament, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport will proceed with the planning and implementation of urgent repair works in areas affected by natural disasters, Minister of Infrastructure, Christos Staikouras, said on Wednesday addressing the Economist’s conference on natural disasters, which is being held as part of the 87th TIF.

Staikouras stated that the government is taking action in order to deal with the new reality, after the recent extreme weather phenomenon.

The first part of the planning concerns the immediate repair of damage to the infrastructure by implementing targeted interventions and measures to restore accessibility. Therefore, he said, “with a revision of the National Resilience and Recovery Facility Plan, short-term infrastructure projects will be included, amounting to 500-600 million euros, mainly road and rail and bridge repairs.”

The second part of the planning concerns the implementation of new projects, even with a radical redesign or construction of new infrastructures, more resistant to more adverse situations, in order to mitigate, as much as possible, possible future risks. And the third part concerns the control and maintenance of existing projects, with the aim of enhancing their safety.