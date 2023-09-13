DEPA Commercial tender for gas procurement in Moldavia

DEPA Commercial S.A. was the winner of the tender, submitting the most competitive bid among the other participants, that ENERGOCOM conducted on September 5, 2023, which is expected to significantly increase the security of supply of the Republic of Moldova during the winter of 2023/2024.

The tender was for the supply of natural gas volumes exceeding 100mcm / 1 TWh intended for storage, covering a significant part of the supply of the Moldovan gas market during the winter period. The cost of this procurement will be covered by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) which has signed a loan agreement with the Moldovan government.

The CEO of DEPA Commercial, Konstantinos Xifaras, stated: “The positive outcome of the recent tender further strengthens the already strong partnership between the two companies and confirms DEPA Commercial’s intention to remain Moldova’s largest strategic supplier from Europe, contributing to security of supply and diversification of supply sources for the Moldovan gas market.”

On his part, ENERGOCOM’s CEO, Victor Binzari, said: “We continue to strengthen the relationship with DEPA Commercial S.A., a relationship that helps the Republic of Moldova to improve its energy security and to diversify its sources of supply with energy resources.”