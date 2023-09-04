Gerapetritis to meet his Turkish counterpart Fidan in Ankara

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is visiting Ankara, where he will meet with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Tuesday.

More specifically, the two ministers will meet at 10:05, followed by statements to the press at 12:30 and a working lunch at 13:15 -15:00.

Two extensive meetings were held in the previous days at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to prepare for the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis to Ankara.

It is worth noting that the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Greece and Turkey will take place shortly before the UN General Assembly, where Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The UN Convention will be held from September 19 to September 23 in New York.