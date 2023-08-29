POS and other measures to combat tax evasion

Τhe government’s economic staff is planning new measures against tax evasion, after the implementation of the digital platforms, in view of the submission of the second tax bill in parliament in the autumn.

The Finance Ministry is constantly enriching the package of measures, the main ones of which are expected to be presented at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), as they will provide for the increase in digital transactions, electronic audits and cross checking, aiming at closing any window of tax evasion.

Based on the calculations of the financial staff, tax evasion in Greece amounts to 8-10 billion euros on an annual basis. Provided that this amount is reduced, the way would be opened for lower taxes, and even the abolition of Uniform Real Estate Ownership Tax (ENFIA), or the further increase of expenditure on health and education.

The new bill to combat tax evasion will also include the mandatory use of POS to almost all professional activities, since there are still dozens of professions that are not required to have a POS, such as educational institutions, cinemas, gyms, etc.