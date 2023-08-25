Narendra Modi in Greece: What does his visit signify?

The first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years is held on Friday, with economic issues dominating the agenda.

According to government sources, the visit of Narendra Modi signals the will of both sides to restart and expand relations between them and consolidate economic cooperation at the highest level.

In the economic field, it is estimated that there may be a greater presence of Indian groups in Greece, especially in the sectors of infrastructure, high technology, renewable energy sources, and tourism.

“Greece’s competitive advantage in maritime infrastructure and logistics gives it the opportunity to become the gateway to the European market for Indian products,” Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said on Thursday in an interview with the Wion news agency.

It is estimated that the presence of Greek companies in India can be strengthened, especially in the food, medicine and shipping sectors.

Based on the data, Greek exports barely correspond to one euro per Indian, while India has an annual outbound tourism of 40 million high-income people.

Government sources underlined that Greece can become India’s gateway to the European Union, both at geopolitical and economic level.

After Brexit, India is looking for alternative routes to Europe and Greece’s position, at the crossroads of three continents, is an ideal bridge to Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean.