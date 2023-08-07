Greece sends two Canadair planes and 20 tonnes fire retardant to Cyprus

Greece sent two CL-415 Canadair planes in response to Cyprus’ request for assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to fight a wildfire in Limassol, according to an announcement on Monday.

Greece will also send 20 tonnes of fire-retardant liquid.

The two planes, which are in the European Civil Protection Pool, departed at the orders of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias and were expected to begin operating within the day.

Greece’s assistance to Cyprus comes just days after Cyprus’ assistance to Greece with two Air-Tractor planes, during the major wildfires burning at that time.