Varvitsiotis: Shipping sector a national, economic and diplomatic power

Shipping Μinister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis in a post on social media speaks of the benefits of the Greek shipping sector for Greece.

Following the annual report of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Varvitsiotis pointed out that “shipping, in addition to being a key pillar of the country’s development, also offers national, economic and diplomatic strength”.

“It is inextricably linked to the future of the country”, he noted.

More specifically, in his post, the minister stated:

“The 2022-23 Annual Report of the Union of Greek Shipowners reveals the size of Greek shipping and its leading role at national, European and international level.

Greece remains the largest shipping country in the world, as the Greek fleet controls 21% of the world’s tonnage, with a fleet of 5,520 ships. The total capacity of the Greek merchant fleet has increased in the last ten years by 50%.

Moreover, the total contribution of shipping to the Greek economy reaches 7% of GDP. Greek shipping is the ‘superweapon’ of Europe, as it owns 60% of the EU fleet, ensuring the operation of the supply chain, food sufficiency and energy autonomy.”