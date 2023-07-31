Intrakat: Sustainability Report for 2022

Intrakat has presented its Sustainability Report for 2022. It is the first report prepared based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) international standard and marks a milestone year for the group’s history: significant shareholder and management changes, but also corporate transformation, high investments in RES and green technologies, support of Greek suppliers, use of an integrated recycling system in all projects and responsible operation in the entire range of the group’s activities.

Following the publication of the Sustainability Report, the Vice President and CEO of Intrakat, Alexandros Exarchou, stated: “2022 was a defining year for the group’s course.

Having secured strong shareholder support, Intrakat is strategically investing in Greece and transforming into a leading organization that will help the Greek economy become more modern and ‘green’. Our development vision is gradually becoming a reality, while our increased figures give us the power to contribute to the national effort for development and sustainability.”

In 2022, Intrakat implemented and launched investments in Renewable Energy Sources (RES) with a total capacity of 2.6 GW, of which 1GW in wind farms, 0.9 GW in photovoltaic parks and 0.7 GW in energy storage systems. In addition, the company’s activity in green economy and “smart” cities projects was strong, while it achieved energy savings of 30% in its operation.