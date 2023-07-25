Repayment of state guarantees in view of investment grade

Rating agencies have recommended to the financial staff of the government the repayment of the loans that have become non-operating loans but have the guarantees of the Greek state in view of the investment grade.

The specific loans are estimated at around 2 billion euros. The banks have claimed without success the repayment of the specific guarantees as they need to implement all the necessary judicial and other actions in order to claim these loans. However, the efforts in most cases did not bring results and thus the state must proceed with the payment of the guarantees ahead of the investment tier.

Meanwhile, the government is offering the chance of 120 installments to thousands of borrowers, businesses and persons, who had received loans with the guarantee of the Greek state until 2012 and failed to meet their obligations.

The above arrangement is accompanied by the cancellation of interest and surcharges at a rate ranging from 10% to 100% depending on the number of installments chosen by the borrower.