Greeks are cautious, but positive over ChatGPT, new research shows

The Greek public is divided as to what the impact of AI will be on society.

Focus Bari conducted a survey entitled “The Greeks & ChatGPT” in July and its main findings are as follows:

· Men show a more positive attitude towards TN compared to women, while no significant differences are observed between ages and regions.

· Compared to a corresponding survey in December 2021, Greeks’ beliefs about the impact of IT on society remain the same with three out of five Greeks maintaining a cautious attitude towards IT.

· Men again show a more positive attitude, while women are clearly more cautious.

· One in five Greeks already has a ChatGPT account and most of them in the free version.

· Men and young ages (gen Z & millennials) use ChatGPT to a greater extent.

· Chat GPT users started this relatively recently, but use it quite often.

· Those who use ChatGPT say they are quite satisfied with it.

· 2 out of 3 Greeks say that ChatGPT is useful as it not only saves time and effort but is also very easy to use and anyone can use it.

· A significant share of the public questions the reliability of the information it provides and states that it should be verified to determine whether it is correct.

· Greeks are troubled and worried about how ChatGPT will affect people and their developm

