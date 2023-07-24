Greeks are cautious, but positive over ChatGPT, new research shows

Focus Bari conducted a survey entitled “The Greeks & ChatGPT” in July and its main findings are as follows:
· The Greek public is divided as to what the impact of AI will be on society.
· Men show a more positive attitude towards TN compared to women, while no significant differences are observed between ages and regions.
· Compared to a corresponding survey in December 2021, Greeks’ beliefs about the impact of IT on society remain the same with three out of five Greeks maintaining a cautious attitude towards IT.
· Men again show a more positive attitude, while women are clearly more cautious.
· One in five Greeks already has a ChatGPT account and most of them in the free version.
· Men and young ages (gen Z & millennials) use ChatGPT to a greater extent.
· Chat GPT users started this relatively recently, but use it quite often.
· Those who use ChatGPT say they are quite satisfied with it.
· 2 out of 3 Greeks say that ChatGPT is useful as it not only saves time and effort but is also very easy to use and anyone can use it.
· A significant share of the public questions the reliability of the information it provides and states that it should be verified to determine whether it is correct.
· Greeks are troubled and worried about how ChatGPT will affect people and their developm