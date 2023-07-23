Rhodes fire still burning; largest evacuation operation ever in Greece

Firefighters continue fighting the blaze burning for a sixth day in three active fronts on the island of Rhodes on Sunday. The main front was on Sunday at Kiotari and southwest to Gennadi.

Civil Protection forces are scrambling to put out the fire on Rhodes, Fire Brigade’s spokesperson Yiannis Artopios stated in an emergency briefing on Sunday, adding that all the firefighting forces are striving to save the settlement Asklipiio.

A total of 49 fire engines with 266 members crew and 16 teams of firefighters on foot as well as water trucks and volunteers are battling the blaze.

It is also worth noting the assistance of foreign firefighters. More specifically, 31 firefighters from Slovakia with 4 water trucks, two French firefighting aircraft, two Turkish aircraft and an aircraft from Croatia are assisting the firefighters’ efforts on the island of Rhodes.

Meanwhile, Greek authorities said that some 19,000 people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes, in the largest ever such evacuation operation, of whom 16,000 were transported by land and 3,000 by sea.

The Foreign Ministry also opened a Help Desk at the island’s airport.

Moreover, forests broke out in Volos, Karystos and Achaia. More specifically, four villages have been evacuated on Evia as fire threatens inhabited areas.