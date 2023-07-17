Greek AADE launches tax audits for those who declared an income of up to 10,000 euros

Taxpayers who declared an income of up to 10,000 euros last year are under the microscope of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).

Auditors will proceed with cross-checks to identify cases of tax evasion. In case that tax evasion is confirmed, taxes will be imposed on the basis of estimates.

Based on AADE data, approximately 3.7 million taxpayers reported an income of up to 10,000 euros in 2022. AADE is expected to focus on this category of taxpayers. More specifically, it will proceed with a “scanning” of expenses incurred mainly through electronic transactions.

According to the AADE statistics for the fiscal year 2021, almost seven out of ten self-employed professionals, but also six out of ten households declared incomes that do not exceed 10,000 euros, paying a very small tax. More specifically, freelancers declared last year a total taxable income of 4.3 billion euros while, based on ELSTAT data, their turnover is almost tenfold.

It is worth noting that one of the tools that AADE already has at its disposal for curbing tax evasion as much as possible is “Live-Audit” that will work on a pilot basis as of this week.