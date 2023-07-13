Athens – Thessaloniki: “Green light” for the first 250 electric buses

The Hellenic Court of Audit ratified on Thursday the signing of the contract for the first 250 electric buses in Athens and Thessaloniki.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Hellenic Court of Audit approved the contract for the supply and maintenance for one year of 250 electric city buses, 12 meters long, with a range of 180 kilometers.

Referring to the progress of the tender, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras noted that “the renewal of the public transport fleet is a priority of our ministry, with the aim of improving the quality of the service provided to citizens. The approval of the contract concerning the first 250 electric buses for the cities of Athens and Thessaloniki is the first step in this effort and we expect the first new electric buses early 2024.”