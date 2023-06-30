Kikilias: Everyone should help to protect lives, forests and properties

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias chaired a meeting of all relevant bodies on the fire fighting season on Friday, at the ministry.

The topics discussed were, among others, the available ground-air forces, the deployment of forces and the actions that have been taken as well as the strengthening of the mechanism through the Prepositioning Program (assistance of foreign missions).

In his statement, Kikilias, noted: “I would like to address our fellow citizens, asking them in another period of objective difficulties based on climate change – or we’d better say climate crisis – to help and contribute with a team spirit to the national effort to protect human lives, our forests, but also our properties.”