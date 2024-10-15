Government’s 10-week sprint: Bills on tax cuts, allowances, recruitment and personal doctor

The government is seeking to pass a series of crucial bills in the parliament before the Christmas holidays.

Following the recent result of the European elections – with citizens sending a message to speed up reforms – the government is focusing on permanent support measures to address daily problems.

The five-day budget debate in Parliament is in the “spotlight.” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis underlined that the 2025 budget “is good for our pockets” because it includes 12 payment increases and 12 tax cuts, it provides for lower public debt, it makes our economy stronger and more resilient, while closing the investment gap left in our country by the crisis.

The government is focusing on a positive agenda and measures such as the increase in pensions (close to 2.5%), the extraordinary financial support to pensioners with a personal difference (to be given at the end of the year), the new increase in the minimum wage, the reduction of insurance contributions by one percentage point, the abolition of the business tax for freelancers, etc.



Social impact and discipline

The government speaks of a “budget with a social dimension,” which is also “fiscally responsible,” in line with the new European framework of economic governance as reflected in the Medium Term Financial Plan submitted to the EU. What is underlined by the government is that fiscal stability will not be put at risk.

At the same time, the government prioritizes issues related to the daily life of citizens, emphasizing, among other things, the public sector. For example, a draft bill of the Ministry of Interior has already been submitted to the Parliament, which provides for recruitment of civil servants as well as a system of incentives and rewards for civil servants.



Personal doctor

Based on the planning, the next period will be followed by the submission of a bill of the Health Ministry entitled “Reform of the institution of the Personal Doctor – Establishment of University Health Centres and other provisions.”

As the Prime Minister stressed in his weekly post, the support of the National Health System “is a priority for us” and pointed out “without ever hiding the many problems that plague it, I believe that the NHS is changing. Its complete overhaul is based on a four-year strategic plan with very significant interventions in infrastructure as well, using resources from the Recovery Fund and private donations.”



The reservoir of ‘undecided’ voters



With the polls showing New Democracy remaining close to the levels recorded in the European elections, the government is looking towards the undecided voters. Kyriakos Mitsotakis has noted that “we look neither left nor right, we look only ahead,” sending a message that the same course will continue.

Scenarios of early elections have been dismissed by the government and at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) the Prime Minister spoke of a 1,000-day plan, with emphasis on a series of reforms. The aim is to open the debate on issues such as the Constitutional Review by the end of the four-year term and in this context broader consensus will be sought.