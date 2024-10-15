Stylianidis: We support the fleet renewal of Greek shipping

A meeting on the program of “green” ships in the barren lines was held on Monday at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy.

Minister Christos Stylianidis had successive contacts with representatives of the sector following the pre-feasibility study for the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project “Consultant for the Pre-feasibility study for a Green Ferries PPP”, which took place on September 5.

During the contacts, Stylianidis together with the representatives of the contracting companies informed the interested parties about the PPP project concerning the barren lines and in particular the study of coastal public service connections and the use of “green” ships.

Similar informative meetings will continue throughout the duration of the project, in the context of consultation with the interested parties (stakeholders consultation).

Stylianidis stated in this regard: “On 5.9.2024 we started the development of the innovative Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, which will support, as I pointed out at the time, the transition to green ships, minimizing the carbon footprint of coastal shipping connections.

Today, we begin to put into practice this decisive step, which is vital to the interconnection of our islands.

I assure you that we will practically support Greek shipping in the renewal of the fleet for the barren lines, in the context of the sustainable development of island Greece. Our goal is for Greek shipping to be a pioneer and at the same time sustainable.”