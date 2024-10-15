Hatzidakis: Significant progress in reducing bad loans

Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, in his speech in parliament, focused on the significant progress achieved in the reduction of bad loans and the strengthening of tools, such as the out-of-court debt mechanism for the benefit of citizens.

More specifically, he pointed out that non-performing loans in banks and servicers amounted to 92.2 billion euros in 2019 and fell to 69.9 billion in June 2024. “This progress is not about the banks, as some argue, it is primarily about the borrowers. Because the loans also belong to the borrowers and they are the ones who are gradually freed from the burdens,” he underlined.

He also noted that the out-of-court mechanism is now at historically high levels: