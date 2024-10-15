Athens stock exchange: Cenergy, Quest and… Aegean’s reaction

Top pick

Eurobank Equities sees the share of Piraeus Bank as a ‘top pick’ giving a target price of 6.24 euros (from 5.78 euros previously). The decision is based on the effective execution of the management plan, attractive risk/return profile and sustainable RoTE for the period 2025-2026.

10% improvement

Trading of the new Cenergy shares, which resulted from the recent IPO of 200 million euros, will begin on Wednesday. The minority shareholders will significantly increase their share in the equity capital, which will lead to an improvement in equity dispersion by approximately 10 percentage points (from 80% to 70%).

Jump

The market sees Quest’s deal for the acquisition of 70% of Benrubi S.A. with a positive “eye”. Yesterday, the listed company’s stock achieved its best session in at least two months (+5.1%), climbing to 5.3 euros, the highest level since September 20. The scenarios for the future of ACS also provide impetus.

Reaction

Aegean’s share managed to put a “brake” on the 6-day falling streak, which presented the best daily performance of October (+1.89%). However, this was not enough to erase the month’s losses, which are still over -6% amid geopolitical uncertainty. The valuation remains stable below 1 billion euros.