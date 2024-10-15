Alumil: Investment boom – Expands its international presence

Alumil is making new investments in its production facilities in Kilkis, the president and CEO George Mylonas announced.

More specifically, the company is creating a robotic warehouse (an investment of 15 million euros included in the Recovery and Resilience Fund), and is proceeding with its full automation in the production facilities, as well as the expansion of Artificial Intelligence.

At the same time, it is strengthening its presence in the US with the creation of a second subsidiary in Texas, after the subsidiary it established in New York in 2008, but also in countries such as India where it set up a company in 2016.

In Southeast Asia, it is developing its activities, through its new company in Thailand (Bangkok), while expanding further in East Africa, through the subsidiary it has maintained in Kenya since 2019.

Also, Alumil is proceeding with the strengthening of vertically integrated engineering and project support structures in key points such as Thessaloniki, Dubai, Mumbai and the USA.

Strategic investor in the aluminum casting industry

Another important step is the separation of the aluminum casting industry, by attracting a strategic investor, with the aim of maximizing the production potential of recycled “green” aluminum (today, 50% of the production capacity is used). With the sale proceeds, the company is going to reduce its debt obligations.

An ambitious project of Alumil is the start of a strategic collaboration with the investment fund “One World Impact Partners” aiming to jointly develop production units around the world. These units will serve both the needs of Alumil and the needs of other OWI partners.

Historic record

At the same time, Alumil has recorded significant growth which is reflected in its economic results. More specifically, it managed to exceed the 400-million-euro threshold in its turnover, a historical record for the group. This course was strengthened by the wide variety of certified aluminum systems, the continuous enhancement of know-how, the dynamic 360° marketing, the cooperation with internationally renowned architectural offices, as well as the digitization of its operations.

Participation in flagship projects

Expanding its international presence in new, demanding markets such as the United Kingdom and Canada, Alumil participated in iconic projects. Examples include the 57-story skyscraper “The Butterfly” in the city of Vancouver, where the company offered solutions that are in line with the modern trends of “transparent” architecture, as well as the Riviera Tower in Ellinikon.

It is noted that Alumil has a presence in over 60 different countries around the world with 32 subsidiaries – in 13 of which it has modern showrooms.

The company places emphasis on innovation, which is at the core of its strategy. In this context, the company’s Research & Development Department (RnD) was significantly strengthened by offering know-how that was certified by internationally recognized institutes and certification laboratories and then utilized in the company’s systems.