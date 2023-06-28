Danaos: Containerships order book hits double figures

The order book for newly built container ships of Danaos Corporation, owned by Yannis Koustas, has reached double digits.

According to brokers’ sources, the shipping company ordered two more ships, with a capacity of 8,000 TEUs each, at the Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. The amount of the agreement was not disclosed.

It is noted that new shipbuilding contracts for 37 ships, which include these two containerships, were announced on Monday, without, however, naming the shipowners who placed the orders. All ships will be delivered between 2025 and 2027.

Following the latest contract, Danaos’ order book now consists of 10 containerships. The current fleet of the US-listed company consists of 68 containerships, with a total capacity of 421,293 TEUs.