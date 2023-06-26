Athens stock exchange: Drop 2.76% on profit taking

Greek stocks ended significantly lower on the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday, as investors took profits after the market’s recent strong rally, staying true to the market saying, “Buy the rumour, sell the news”.

The market has discounted Sunday’s general election result and has risen 12% in the period after the first election on May 21.

The general index of the market fell 2.76% to close at 1,233.74 points. The Large Cap index ended 2.70% and the Mid Cap index fell 2.31%.

Turnover was a heavy 144.40 million euros in volume of 46,178,240 shares. The market’s capitalization fell by 2.06 billion euros on Monday.