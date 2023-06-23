AI assistant compares political parties programs

Artificial intelligence technology allows the development of new AI programs and systems on a daily basis in different sectors. Any programmer can now think of an idea, a new tool and make it real by equipping it with high intelligence.

If navigating through the official programs of the political parties seems to be difficult or time-consuming, artificial intelligence technology claims to offer a simple and less time-consuming solution for anyone looking for answers.

More specifically, a group of scientists set up a tool called toraksero.gr, an AI assistant for party programs. A digital debate of the parties’ positions is now available with only a few “clicks”, explained Stavros Vassos, an expert in Artificial Intelligence with more than 20 years of experience in academics, research and AI.