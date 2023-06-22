Logo Image

Greece: Electricity market signals cautiousness

The main factors that explain the conservative approach of the suppliers

Power companies appeared cautious with the announcement of the July retail tariffs. Most providers either kept their tariffs unchanged (such as PPC) or announced small increases/reductions, with the steady downward trend of the last months having been stopped.

The main factors that explain the conservative approach of the suppliers are three: First, the strong volatility in natural gas prices at the TTF hub in the Netherlands which, after a two-year low of 23 euros/MWh, exceeded 40 euros /MWh with large (intra)day fluctuations, to stabilize in the last days at 35-38 euros/MWh.

Second, we are entering a period of increased power consumption (with temperatures rising to seasonally normal levels after a ‘cold’ June). And thirdly, the vagueness over subsidies next month.

