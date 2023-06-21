Fraport οffering incentives to extend the tourist season

Fraport Greece announced that it would offer incentives as part of the national effort to support Greek tourism and extend the tourist season.

This specific initiative is a continuation of the program that the company launched in 2018 and which is still in force and concerns the introduction of new international routes during the winter months.

According to the announcement, a significant subsidy to airport charges ranging from 25% to 50% will be offered, encouraging airlines to schedule the start of their flights earlier or even extend it beyond the peak season. The incentive is implemented from October 2023 and will cover the months of October, November, March and April.

On the occasion of the introduction of the specific incentive, George Vilos, Executive Director, Commercial & Business Development, stated: “The extension of the tourist season is a national goal. From the first moment we took over the management of the 14 airports, the promotion of the destinations we serve in foreign markets as well as the reduction of seasonality have been our strategic priorities. In this context and taking into account the demands of airlines and local communities, we have designed this new development incentive, effectively supporting the national effort to attract additional tourist flows during the months of low demand.”