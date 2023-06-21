Greece: Tax freedom day on June 21

June 21, the day of the summer solstice, coincides with the day of “tax freedom” this year. From the beginning of the year until today, we worked for the state: the tax office and the social security funds. For the rest of the time until the end of the year, we will now work to cover the rest of our needs.

The “Tax Freedom Day” was determined by the survey conducted for the 9th year in a row by the Center for Liberal Studies. The same research shows that the tax freedom day came 14 days earlier this year than in 2022. The fact that it now takes 171 days to pay off our tax obligations and no more places us in the same position as 2011.

In the pre-memorandum era, even 135-140 days were enough to cover tax obligations. The worst performance was recorded in 2018 with 186 days and the best in the distant 2004 when 137 days were required to repay tax liabilities.