The Athens Stock Exchange moved higher on Friday, after yesterday’s correction, closing at new 9-year highs, approaching 1,280 points.

The shares of Mytilineos, Motor Oil, OPAP and Titan recorded significant gains.

The General Price Index closed at 1,277.56 points, up 0.67%, the highest level since June 20, 2014 (1,305.93 points).

On a weekly basis, the General Price Index rose 1.26%, while it is up 4.83% since early June and up 37.40% since the beginning of the year.