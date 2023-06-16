Shipwreck in Pylos: Dogiakos’ circular for maintaining the confidentiality of the investigations

The Supreme Court prosecutor, Isidoros Dogiakos, requested in a circular to the heads of the Kalamata First Instance and Appeals Prosecutor’s Office that the investigations carried out into the fatal shipwreck in Pylos be kept strictly confidential.

The circular was sent last night, both to the heads of the Appellate and First Instance Prosecutor’s Offices who participate in the investigations, and to the officers of the Hellenic Coast Guard who are responsible for the testimonies of the rescued people.

Dogiakos requested that absolute secrecy be observed due to the seriousness of the case.