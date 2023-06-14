Melina Travlos at the 7th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference: The shipping sector resilient to the successive crises

The president of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlos, referred to the rapid technological developments, which bring new opportunities, but also challenges, during the 7th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference on Wednesday.

“We live in a constantly changing environment, in which the way we interact is changing radically. In such circumstances dilemmas constantly arise. In shipping, we are used to this,” Travlos said, adding that the sector of shipping has always shown resilience to successive crises.

“We have operated and continue to operate as a beacon of stability. We face the dilemmas and anxieties of the global community with prudence and composure,” she noted, among other things.

She also underlined that the Union works to highlight the real facts, so that we are not faced with manufactured dilemmas and problems. “We have an obligation to lead developments and find solutions, focused on people and with respect for the environment and the nations,” she concluded.