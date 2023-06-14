The extroversion of the Greek shipping sector

Greek shipping is the only sector of the country’s economy that shows such extroversion with significant presence in international stock markets, including US financial markets.

A total of 26 Greek shipping companies are currently listed on either the NYSE or the NASDAQ. They have a fleet of 914 ships of all types (tankers, bulk carriers, containerships, LNG carriers, LPG carriers) according to XRTC data and their capitalization, based on yahoo finance data on Friday June 9, reached 9.6 billion dollars, while their total credits are 14.93 billion dollars based on their balance sheet figures at the end of 2022.

Star Bulk has the largest capitalization, with 1.9 billion dollars and a fleet of 126 bulk carriers, followed by Danaos with 1.32 billion dollars and a fleet of 68 containerships, Costamare with 1.11 billion dollars and a fleet of 116 ships (containerships and bulk carriers), while Dorian LPG is close to 1 billion dollars (947.37 million dollars) with 21 Very Large Gas Carriers.

Regarding the value of the fleet, according to the data provided to “Naftemporiki” by “VesselsValue”, it reaches 27.54 billion dollars. Tsakos Energy Navigation has the largest fleet value estimated at 3.659 billion dollars, followed by Costamare with 3.654 billion dollars. The fleet of Navios Maritime Partners is estimated at 2.921 billion dollars, Danaos Shipping at 2.811 billion dollars and Star Bulk at 2.217 billion dollars.