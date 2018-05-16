Privatization agency announces the pre-qualified investment schemes for motorway, marina tenders

The board of directors of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), Greece's privatization agency, on Wednesday approved the pre-selection of investment schemes for the second phase in a pair of international tenders, one for the Egnatia Odos motorway and the other for an Athens-area marina.

HRADF’s BoD approved seven investment schemes for participation in the second phase of the tender for the Egnatia motorway, which extends across the breadth of northern Greece, from the border with Turkey to the Ionian port city of Igoumenitsa in the west.

Specifically, the investment schemes are:

1. ANAS International Enterprise S.p.A.

2. DIOLKOS S.A

3. GEK TERNA S.A. – EGIS PROJECTS S.A.

4. FREYJA HOLDINGS SARL [Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 L.P. / Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 SCSp]

5. ROADIS Transportation Holding S.L.U. - AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A.

6. SICHUAN COMMUNICATIONS INVESTMENT GROUP CO., LTD – DAMCO ENERGY S.A.

7. VINCI HIGHWAYS S.A.S – VINCI CONCESSIONS S.A.S – MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS S.A.

HRADF’s BoD also announced that for the next phase of the Alimos marina tender, eight investment schemes meet the eligibility criteria. Following the evaluation of an expression of interest by its advisors, the following schemes were approved:

1. AKTOR CONCESSIOS SA and TEK – TEK ART KALAMIS VE FENERBAHCE MARMARA TURIZM TELESISLERI A.S

2. ATESE SA (ENGINEERING COMMERCIAL CONSULTING SOCIETE ANONYME - PRIVATE SECURITY SERVICES COMPANY)

3. AVIAREPS- COSMOS CONSORTIOUM

4. INTRAKAT SA

5. LAMDA DOGUS MARINA INVESTMENTS SA

6. KASOS SA

7. PORT ADHOC SAS- DREAM YACHT METITERRANΕE - J&P AVAX S.A

8. PORTO CARRAS SA

In a related development, HRADF's board declared a tender for the exploitation of the marina of Pylos, in extreme southwestern Greece, incomplete, as no investment scheme submitted a binding offer.