The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) maintains its forecast for Greek GDP growth in 2018, saying the country's economy will grow by 2.2 percent, increasing slightly in 2019 by 2.3 percent.

The EBRD's forecasts are more optimistic than the OECD and the IMF.

The international financial institution notes that the economic recovery in Greece will be gradually reinforced, following an excellent tourism season in 2017 and an increase in employment.