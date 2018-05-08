Mini hotel 'boon' in Greece mostly affects five-star accommodations



lkar@naftemporiki.gr By L. Karageorgos

A mini hotel “boon” in the country over the past few years, notably in the greater Athens area, mostly relates to luxury and what’s described as five-star accommodations, according to data processed by “N”.

Based on calculations, an increase in available rooms over the 2012-2017 period increased by 4.98 percent, whereas the increase for luxury hotels increased by a noteworthy 37.12 percent – 10.09 percent in the greater Athens area alone.

For four-star hotels, the increase in rooms over the same period reached nearly 9 percent; 13.6 percent for the greater Athens area. While rooms of five- and four-star hotels increased, the lesser categories witnessed a room loss of 3.52 percent in the greater Athens area.

Average room prices – per stay – marginally decreased in 2017 for the high-end category, reaching 157.14 euros, down from 158.19 euros in 2016.