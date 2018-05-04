Snap election speculation rife in Greece; regular poll set for H2 2019

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday again called on his party's cadres to be prepared for any snap election, while adding that "the reverse countdown has begun so that the worst government the land has known since the restoration of democracy (1974) has begun, and elections will take place sooner or later."

Speculation and rumor-mongering over early elections, a favorite "political past-time" in Greece even in more auspicious eras, has been particularly ripe over the recent period.

PASOK party leader Fofi Gennimata, who heads up a new social democrat/center-left grouping with her party the dominant constituent, also called for early elections this week and precluded any cooperation with the current poll-trailing Tsipras coalition government.

Scheduled general elections are set for the second half of 2019, although the year will also witness local government elections and European Parliament elections. However, the municipal and prefectural election has not been fixed in 2019, with other analysts pointing that they will be held together with the general poll.