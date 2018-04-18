Juncker dismisses Turkish claim of 'threat' posed by 2 Greek servicemen who strayed across border

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, speaking in the European Parliament, said a recent Turkish claim that a pair of jailed Greek servicemen posed a threat for the neighboring country is ridiculous.

The two men continue to be held in pre-trial detention in the European Turkey border city of Edirne after allegedly straying across a poorly demarcated line on the Greece-Turkey land border on March 1, 2018.

Juncker's assessment was backed up by Europarliament president Antonio Tajani.

In response to questions from Greek MEPs, Juncker reiterated that he asked for the pair's release before Orthodox Easter (April 8) in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during an EU-Turkey summit in Varna, Bulgaria last month.