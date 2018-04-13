State revenues boosted in Jan. 2018 from abolition of tax break

By G. Palaitsakis

gpal@naftemporiki.gr

State revenues from withheld taxes significantly increased in January 2018 primarily due to the abolition of a 1.5-percent discount previously applied to wages and pensions, a latest austerity measure that came on line on Jan. 1.

At the same time, employment in Greece rose by 2.7 percent in January 2018, compared to the same month in 2017, meaning additional taxes were collected from new wage-earners.

According to figures supplied by the independent public revenues authority this week, January 2018 revenues from withheld taxes on wages and pensions increased by 15.97 percent compared to the same month in 2017.

Specifically, withheld income taxes on wages and pensions in January 2018 reached 400.43 million euros, compared to 345.29 million euros in the corresponding month of 2018.