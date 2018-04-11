Athens 13th in IMF survey of house price increases between 2013-17

By E. Triiri

Athens is 13th in terms of house price increases for 2017 in surveyed cities and countries, according to the IMF's Global Financial Stability Report, which was unveiled on Tuesday.

The average annual increase for house prices in the Greek capital exceeded 5 percent for the period 2013 to 2017. The report covered 42 countries.

Nevertheless, for all of Greece, house prices showed an annual average decrease of 5 percent, with the greater Athens area defying the general trend towards a deflating residential property market.

The IMF's figures also clash with data presented by the Bank of Greece regarding property prices. The BoG figures showed that prices continued to fall even in the last quarter of 2017, even in the greater Athens area.