DM Kammenos again refers to 2 Greek servicemen held in Turkey as 'hostages'

Saturday, 07 April 2018 14:34
Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos over the weekend again referred to two servicemen being detained in Turkey as "hostages", a type of incarceration he said comes without a trial and in contrivance with all treaties, reason and legal custom.

Kammenos' statement comes as part of his message for Christian Orthodox Easter, as Easter Sunday comes on April 8.

"Our thoughts, especially in this period, are near our two men, who are far away from their families, due to the hostage situation imposed without trial," he added.

